4 die, at least 65 new COVID cases in Oregon

OHA puts modeling on hold for week to check re-opening stats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four more people, all with underlying medical conditions, died as a result of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday.

Those 4 deaths raise the cumulative total to 144. Additionally, 65 new cases plus 10 more presumed cases of COVID-19 were reported, with a confirmed cumulative total of 3801.

Of those 75 cases, 51 were reported in just 3 counties: Marion (24), Washington (14) and Multnomah (13.)

Three women, aged 58, 75 and 94, died. A 90-year-old man also died. Two lived in Washington County, two in Multnomah.

Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 updates

Oregon health authorities are putting their COVID-19 modeling on a one-week break in order to gather more data on coronavirus infections after 31 of the state’s 36 counties partially reopened this week.