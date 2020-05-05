4 new COVID-19 deaths, state toll climbs to 113

Confirmed cases in Oregon now at 2,839

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Tuesday by state officials, bringing Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 113.

The reported deaths come after two consecutive days without one.

Seventy-two new cases statewide were also confirmed with an additional eight presumptive cases.

Overall, Oregon has recorded 2,839 cases of COVID-19.

