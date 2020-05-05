4 new COVID-19 deaths, state toll climbs to 113

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Tuesday by state officials, bringing Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 113.
The reported deaths come after two consecutive days without one.
Seventy-two new cases statewide were also confirmed with an additional eight presumptive cases.
Overall, Oregon has recorded 2,839 cases of COVID-19.
