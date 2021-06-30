4 new COVID deaths in Oregon as state officially reopens

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four more Oregonians with COVID-19 have died, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday.

Oregon’s COVID death toll now stands at 2,774.

The OHA reported 196 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Wednesday, raising the state total to 208,637.

There were 136 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 31 patients in ICU beds.

Also on Wednesday, the OHA reported 59,070 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Oregon has now administered 2,529,381 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,737,991 first and second doses of Moderna and 168,272 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,397,594 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,183,905 have completed a vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 16,094.

Wednesday marked the official reopening of Oregon’s economy.

“Today, we celebrate Oregon’s strength, resilience and collaboration,” said Governor Kate Brown. “We celebrate brighter days ahead. And, today, we celebrate that Oregon is 100% open for business.”

The OHA’s weekly report released Wednesday shows a drop in daily cases and hospitalizations from the previous week.

The OHA reported 1,371 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, June 21, through Sunday, June 27. That represents a 19% decline from the previous week and the lowest case count since the week of June 15–21, 2020.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations fell from 161 to 110.

There were seven reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 26 reported the previous week.

There were 60,610 tests for COVID-19 for the week of June 20 through June 26. The percentage of positive tests was 3.2%.

People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 38% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 74% of COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (5), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lane (17), Linn (15), Malheur (2), Marion (12), Morrow (1), Multnomah (19), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (21), Union (6), Washington (11) and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 2,771st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 28 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2772nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 26 and died on June 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,773rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on July 31, 2020 and died on August 4, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,774th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 15 and died on June 28 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.