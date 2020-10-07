4 new COVID outbreaks, 305 cases recorded in Oregon

Two more deaths from novel coronavirus recorded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On a day when 305 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded along with 2 deaths, the Oregon Health Authority also reported 4 coronavirus outbreaks in 3 counties.

The outbreaks happened at New Season Foods Company in Washington County, a McDonald’s in Jackson County and the Oregon State Hospital and the Oregon State Correctional Facility in Marion County.

New Season Foods recorded 20 cases with the investigation beginning on September 23, officials said.

The McDonald’s at 245 Barnett Road in Medford recorded 21 cases, with an investigation starting on September 6

The Oregon State Hospital recorded 20 cases with an investigation that began July 13

The Oregon State Correctional Institution recorded 41 cases with an investigation that started September 28

The case count for each outbreak “includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee,” OHA said, adding these weren’t reported until now because the case count didn’t meet the threshold for public disclosure as an outbreak.

Two people died October 5, officials said. A 69-year-old Deschutes County woman and an 86-year-old Washington County man each had underlying conditions. Their deaths raise the overall toll since the pandemic began in Oregon to 583.

The 305 new cases were divided among 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Lane County had the most in the daily report with 53 cases. The tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties combined for 91 cases.

The complete list of counties in the October 7 report are:

Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Jackson (21), Jefferson (1), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (1), Linn (31), Malheur (5), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (3), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (13), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (26) and Yamhill (5).

The total number of cases in Oregon now stands at 35,634.

OHA also released weekly numbers that showed a slight increase in daily cases. During the week of Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 4, 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported – up 3% from last week’s tally of 1,999.

“The number of newly tested Oregonians decreased by 7% to 22,548, while the percentage of tests that were positive increased slightly to 6.3%,” OHA said in a release.

The agency added the number of Oregonians who were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 was 25 — up from 18 the previous week.

Also Wednesday, Portland Public Schools announced they would continue distance learning through January 28. PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero cited poor health metrics as for why PPS would remain in a remote learning setting through at least that time.