4 new deaths, 484 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four new COVID-19-related deaths and 484 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus were announced by Oregon health officials on Tuesday.

The statewide death toll now stands at 2,594, while the state’s total number of cases so far stands at 196,390.

Two 55-year-olds — a Multnomah County woman and a Clackamas County man — died on May 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s report on Tuesday. The deaths of a 71-year-old Linn County woman and a 70-year-old Klamath County man were also reported by health officials.

Washington County, which will move to a Lower Risk level on Friday, reported the most cases on Tuesday with 79. The new risk level for Washington County was determined by its 65% vaccination rate for county residents ages 16 and older. Multnomah County reported the second-highest number of new cases, with 76, followed by Marion and Jackson counties both reporting 39 new cases each.

The other counties reporting new cases were: Baker (1); Benton (1); Clackamas (29); Columbia (1); Coos (6); Crook (4); Curry (4); Deschutes (35); Douglas (20); Grant (4); Harney (3); Jefferson (5); Josephine (4); Klamath (21); Lake (3); Lane (29); Lincoln (1); Linn (25); Malheur (2); Polk (5); Tillamook (2); Umatilla (26); Union (2); Wallowa (1); and Yamhill (17).

Meanwhile, OHA reports the state added 26,637 new COVID-19 vaccinations to the state’s immunization registry, bringing the state’s seven-day average to 26,901 doses per day. As of Tuesday, nearly 2 million first and second doses of Pfizer have been administered across Oregon, while 1.4 million first and second Moderna doses and 123,651 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given.