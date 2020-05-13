4 new deaths, 55 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials confirmed four new deaths caused by the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 134.

Three of the four latest victims were from Polk County, one was from Washington County. All four were 90 years old or older with underlying medical conditions.

Fifty-five new cases were also confirmed as well as four new presumptive cases. They were identified in the following counties: Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (13).

A total of 3,416 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oregon.