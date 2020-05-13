4 new deaths, 55 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials confirmed four new deaths caused by the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 134.
Three of the four latest victims were from Polk County, one was from Washington County. All four were 90 years old or older with underlying medical conditions.
Fifty-five new cases were also confirmed as well as four new presumptive cases. They were identified in the following counties: Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Hood River (1), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (13), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (13).
A total of 3,416 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Oregon.
