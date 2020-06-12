4 Oregon counties have 100 of 142 new COVID-19 cases

Multnomah County led the way with 36 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 142 cases and 2 deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Oregon Health Authority.

This report comes the same day that Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference to explain her decision to put a pause on reopening Oregon — including Multnomah County, the only county in the state to not have reopened at all.

‘Statewide yellow light’: Brown puts pause on Oregon reopening

In the Friday report, Multnomah County reported 36 cases. Another 13 counties recorded COVID-19 cases, with Marion (29), Washington (21) and Lincoln (14) recording the next most cases. The rest of the cases were recorded in Clackamas, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Jackson, Klamath, Polk, Umatilla, Union and Wasco.

A 96-year-old Washington County man died June 11 at his home, and did not have underlying medical conditions. The other recorded death was a 68-year-old Multnomah County man who did have underlying medical issues.

Those deaths bring the overall Oregon total to 173. The number of confirmed/presumed cases now sits at 5377.

OHA releases updated modeling

The Oregon Health Authority released its latest model with projections about the spread of the coronavirus.

“In all scenarios…recent data and model calibration show transmission has increased since reopening began on May 15.”