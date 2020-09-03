4 Oregon counties have bulk of latest COVID cases

Death toll at 470, cases total now at 27,336

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Oregon counties accounted for more than half of the state’s 274 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID in the Thursday report that also recorded the deaths of 3 more people.

The four counties — Multnomah (65), Washington (40), Marion (36) and Clackamas (24) — totaled 165 cases, officials said. Another 16 counties totaled the other 109 cases, led by Malheur with 23. The rest of the counties are Baker (2), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Morrow (7), Umatilla (15), Wasco (4) and Yamhill (6).

The 3 people (two men and a woman) who died ranged in age from 56 to 96 and all had underlying health conditions, OHA said. Their deaths bring the Oregon total to 470 since the pandemic began.

The total number of COVID cases in Oregon now stands at 27,336.

