40 COVID-19 cases reported at care facility in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A long-term care facility in southwest Washington has recorded 40 COVID-19 cases.
The Columbian reports the outbreak at Avamere Rehabilitation of Cascade Park in east Vancouver is Clark County’s largest at a long-term care facility since the county’s first case was discovered in March.
Clark County Public Health confirmed the outbreak Thursday.
A COVID-19 dashboard on Avamere’s website said 18 residents and 22 staff had tested positive as of Thursday afternoon. Avamere did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
Washington state reported 800 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday and 19 more deaths. The state has had more than 66,100 confirmed cases and at least 1,755 deaths.
