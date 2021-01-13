41 deaths in new COVID report lifts Oregon’s death toll past 1,700

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon tallied it’s 1,708th death tied to the coronavirus after 41 new casualties were reported by state health officials Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority added 1,346 cases of COVID-19 as well, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 129,109.

Hospitalizations pertaining to the virus increased by 31 admissions and intensive care bed occupants increased by ten.

OHA also reported that nearly 15,000 new doses of the vaccine have been added to the state’s immunization registry — nearly two-thirds of which have been administered. The agency said an additional 5,651 doses were administered in previous days but had not yet been entered into the registry.

Health officials have administered a cumulative total of 129,782 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to OHA.

The agency also noted that a human error resulted in the loss of a small number of reports submitted through the online portal from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Based on recent reporting volume, we estimate that these results were likely negative or pending lab results and that no more than 20 would have been received during the time of the error,” OHA said in its report. “We are reaching to all parties who recently submitted reports through the online portal to request that anyone who submitted from 6:45am to 8:30am on Jan. 13.to resubmit those results.”

Details surrounding the circumstances of the 41 COVID-19 deaths were not immediately available.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were from the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (29), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (10), Columbia (13), Coos (9), Crook (19), Deschutes (89), Douglas (25), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (2), Hood river (6), Jackson (58), Jefferson (23), Josephine (64), Klamath (32), Lake (2), Lane (98), Lincoln (3), Linn (50), Malheur (24), Marion (97), Morrow (9), Multnomah (307), Polk (28), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (52), Union (7), Wasco (13), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).