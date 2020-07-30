416 new Oregon COVID cases, 3 counties added to ‘Watch List’

Healthcare worker Dante Hills, left, passes paperwork to a woman in a vehicle at a COVID-19 testing site outside of Marlins Park, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. The Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 416 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded Thursday in 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties, along with another 5 deaths.

Umatilla County had the most new cases — 101 — while Washington County had 63 cases and Multnomah County 61. However, OHA officials said “Umatilla’s case counts appear to be very high due to a delay in processing their electronic laboratory reports.”

The overall Oregon number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 18,131.

Of the 5 people who died, 3 lived in Multnomah County and 2 in Umatilla. They ranged in age between 66 and 85 and all had underlying medical conditions, authorities said. The death toll now stands at 316.

10 counties on ‘Watch List’

Also Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that Lincoln and Union counties were removed from the “Watch List,” while Hood River, Marion and Multnomah counties were added. There are now 10 counties on the “Watch List,” which helps the state “prioritize resources and assistance.”

The other counties in Thursday OHA report are: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (10), Jefferson (12), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (18), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Polk (7), Union (1), Wasco (2) and Yamhill (11).