416 new Oregon COVID cases, 3 counties added to ‘Watch List’

Coronavirus

5 deaths bring total to 316

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Dante Hills

Healthcare worker Dante Hills, left, passes paperwork to a woman in a vehicle at a COVID-19 testing site outside of Marlins Park, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Miami. The Marlins home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 416 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded Thursday in 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties, along with another 5 deaths.

Umatilla County had the most new cases — 101 — while Washington County had 63 cases and Multnomah County 61. However, OHA officials said “Umatilla’s case counts appear to be very high due to a delay in processing their electronic laboratory reports.”

The overall Oregon number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 18,131.

Of the 5 people who died, 3 lived in Multnomah County and 2 in Umatilla. They ranged in age between 66 and 85 and all had underlying medical conditions, authorities said. The death toll now stands at 316.

10 counties on ‘Watch List’

Also Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown announced that Lincoln and Union counties were removed from the “Watch List,” while Hood River, Marion and Multnomah counties were added. There are now 10 counties on the “Watch List,” which helps the state “prioritize resources and assistance.”

The other counties in Thursday OHA report are: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (10), Jefferson (12), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (10), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (18), Marion (38), Morrow (9), Polk (7), Union (1), Wasco (2) and Yamhill (11).

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss