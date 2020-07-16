437 cases: Another new Oregon COVID daily record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 437 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Oregon Health Authority Thursday, the most-ever reported in a single day since the pandemic began in March.

Of those, Multnomah County reported 108 cases. Combined with Washington County’s 76 and Clackamas County’s 28 cases, the combined tri-county total of 212 is nearly half of all the cases reported in the state.

Cumulatively, Oregon has recorded 13,509 cases during the pandemic. The deaths of 2 more people in Malheur County — a 58-year-old woman and a 97-year-old man — bring the total to 249.

25 counties record confirmed cases

Beyond the tri-county area, another 22 counties in the state reported cases. Marion County had 53 and Umatilla County had 50 cases. The rest of the counties are:

Benton (4), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (17), Morrow (8), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (2) and Yamhill (3).

Again, the Oregon Health Authority said, “The rise in cases is attributed to the spread of COVID-19 from social gatherings and sporadic spread. Worksite outbreaks and long term care facility outbreaks also are contributing cases to the daily count. Since Oregon began reopening, we have seen outbreaks when people get together to celebrate with family and friends.”

Health officials continue to recommend people limit the size of gatherings, keep a safe distance, cover faces and find different ways for those at risk to take part in gatherings.