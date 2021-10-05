44 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There were 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 3,867, the Oregon Health Authority said.

OHA reported 1,650 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 336,598.

There were 733 COVID hospitalizations in Oregon on Tuesday, which was 36 fewer than the previous day, and 186 patients in ICU beds, which was 21 fewer than Monday.

OHA reported that 10,502 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 4. The seven-day running average is now 11,039 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,038,224 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,912,074 doses of Moderna and 217,446 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,750,900 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,527,584 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (14), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (8), Columbia (17), Coos (30), Crook (55), Curry (11), Deschutes (100), Douglas (68), Grant (2), Harney (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (81), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (113), Lake (19), Lane (132), Lincoln (8), Linn (71), Malheur (70), Marion (154), Morrow (7), Multnomah (126), Polk (49), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (110), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (28), Washington (131), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (61).

Details about the latest deaths were not immediately available.