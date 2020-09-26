44-year-old woman among latest Oregon COVID victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four more Oregonians succumbed to COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s latest report on the virus.

OHA reported 277 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus in addition to the deaths Saturday, brining the state’s total number of cases to 32,581. To date, 546 people in Oregonian have died from COVID-19.

Three of the four victims reported Saturday had underlying medical conditions: a 77-year-old Marion County woman; an 84-year-old Washington County woman; and a 75-year-old Marion County man.

Oregon’s 544th confirmed death was a 44-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on September 21 and died four days later. Her place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed, according to OHA.

The new cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (24), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (16), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Lane (44), Lincoln (3), Linn (12), Malheur (8), Marion (31), Multnomah (33), Polk (7), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (7), Washington (31), and Yamhill (2).