47 Lake Oswego students exposed to COVID-19 on school bus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earlier this week, dozens of Lake Oswego families were told their children were exposed to a positive COVID-19 case while riding a school bus.

Lake Oswego School District’s Hallinan Elementary currently has three active COVID-19 cases, according to a school official. On Monday, the school announced a total of 47 students were exposed to one of those cases on a school bus.

The school issued a letter to families following the discovery of the positive case. It said, in part, that the school district is following strict state and local guidance to protect the community’s health.

“Exposure to COVID-19 raises concern and care,” the letter read. “Guidance is mandated by the Oregon Health Authority. In the event of an exposure in our schools, the guidance directs LOSD to work with Clackamas County Public Health Authorities in determining close contacts, isolation and quarantine rules, and notification to individuals and the community. When OHA guidance changes, which it has over the course of the pandemic, LOSD updates protocols.”

The last exposures on the school campus and buses from this one case were said to be on September 1 and September 2. The school said they will keep the community updated on any new information while still protecting everyone’s privacy.

“We appreciate your partnership in respecting everyone’s right to privacy and being kind to all, the Hallinan way,” the letter stated.

By Wednesday, the school notified families of two more cases — neither of which were related to the first case or the 47 close contacts. Thankfully, no other close contacts resulted from the two new cases.

Overall, the district has nine active cases.