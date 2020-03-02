5 coronavirus deaths reported in King County

SEATTLE (AP) – Five people have now died from the coronavirus in King County, Washington, which has 14 cases in the county, health officials said at a press conference late Monday morning.

A 6th fatality from coronavirus was also recorded elsewhere in Washington state.

A downtown Seattle skyscraper and about a dozen schools in the area were closed for cleaning.

Researchers said earlier the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up.

On Monday F5 technology company said it was closing its 44-story tower in downtown Seattle after learning an employee had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

