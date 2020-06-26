5 deaths, 250 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more Oregonians have died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 202 on Friday, health officials announced.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 250 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringin the state total to 7,818.

Multnomah County reported the highest number of cases Friday, with 61. It was followed by Washington and Umatilla counties, with 39 and 22 cases respectively.

Other counties reported cases as follows: Marion, 17 cases; Clackamas, 17; Malheur, 13; Morrow, 12; Union, 12; Lane, 10. Yamhill and Jefferson counties both reported six cases, while Jackson County reported five. Lincoln, Linn, Deschutes, Douglas and Benton counties all reported four cases each. Wasco and Lake counties each reported three, while Josephine County reported two cases and Columbia County reported one case.

Of the state’s five deaths reported on Friday, three were of Marion County residents: a 96-year-old woman, a 90-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman. All had underlying conditions and died at their residence. Meanwhile, a 90-year-old Union County woman who died at Grande Ronde Hospital also had underlying conditions. The state’s 202nd COVID-19 death was of a 74-year-old woman in Morrow County, who tested positive on June 22. No other details about her death were immediately released.

The latest figures come hours after OHA released its latest modeling, which forecasted “exponential growth” of transmitted coronavirus cases in the state through July 18.