5 more Oregon counties added to ‘extreme risk’ list

Outdoor seating at a Portland restaurant during the pandemic, September 24, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more Oregon counties have been added to the ‘Extreme Risk’ list.

The Oregon Health Authority examined data on Monday and added Crook, Josephine, Lake, Hood River and Morrow counties to the list that now totals 25 counties.

A new framework released last week uses four risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread —Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk. Different safety measures are in place for each level of risk.

The new framework goes into effect when the statewide ‘freeze’ ends on Dec. 3. A total of 25 counties are in Extreme Risk, 5 are in High Risk, 2 are in Moderate Risk and 4 are in Lower Risk.

Officials will reexamine data on Dec. 18.

In counties with extreme risk, the following activities will be allowed, with health and safety protocols in place:

· Social and at-home gatherings with people from outside your household will be limited to a maximum of six people, with a recommended limit of two households.

· Restaurants, bars, and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining only, with only six people per table. Take-out is strongly encouraged.

· Indoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment establishments, including gyms, will remain closed, however, outdoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment activities, including outdoor gym activities, will be allowed, with a maximum limit of 50 people outdoors.

· Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a maximum of 50% of capacity, with curbside pick-up encouraged.

· Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, and cemeteries will be limited to a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors (whichever is smaller), or 150 people outdoors.

· Office workplaces will be required to utilize remote work to the maximum extent possible, with public-facing offices closed to the public.

· Personal services businesses will be allowed to continue to operate with health and safety measures in place.

· Long-term care facilities can allow limited outdoor visitation, following established health and safety protocols.