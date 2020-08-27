5 more virus-related deaths, 212 new cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Oregon on Thursday, along with an additional 212 confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus; public health officials also reported an outbreak of 21 cases connected with a company in Morrow County.

Thursday’s numbers, which were reported at 12:01 a.m., raise the statewide death toll to 438 and bring the total number of cases to 25,761.

Four of the five deaths — a 80-year-old woman, a 82-year-old man, a 97-year-old woman, and a 90-year-old man — were reported in Washington County, while the death of a 74-year-old Malheur County man was also reported. All had reported underlying conditions.

Washington County also reported the most new cases on Thursday, with 47; the second highest number of reported cases came from Marion County, with 40, followed by 27 in Multnomah County and 18 in Clackamas.

The other counties to report included Jackson, with 15, and Malheur with 12; Lane and Umatilla with eight each, Linn and Klamath counties with five each; Deschutes and Yamhill with four each; Morrow and Polk with three cases each; and Columbia, Jefferson, Josephine and Union with two cases each. Benton, Clatsop, Douglas, Hood River and Lincoln counties all reported one case on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Oregon Health Authority officials announced an outbreak of 21 cases was reported at Independent Transport in Morrow County. An investigation into the outbreak started on July 28, but officials say the initial case count was too low to publicly disclose at the time. State and local health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak, according to officials.