5 new COVID deaths reported in Oregon

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Sacramento, Calif. Mutations to the virus are rapidly popping up and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines could emerge. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported five new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,808, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The five deaths reported Tuesday include:

A 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 15 at St. Charles Bend hospital. He had underlying conditions.

A 78-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

An 81-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

A 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Jan. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

A 65-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 17 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA also reported 637 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (37), Douglas (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (2), Josephine (27), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (71), Lincoln (5), Linn (7), Marion (67), Morrow (2), Multnomah (125), Polk (14), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (76) and Yamhill (12). Oregon has recorded a total of 134,468 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There were 328 COVID patients being treated at Oregon hospitals and 92 people in ICU beds.

Also on Tuesday, the OHA reported that 8,141 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the state. Officials said cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize since providers have 72 hours to report doses given and technical issues have caused delays in reporting.

Oregon has administered a total of 225,066 first and second doses. It’s received 339,950 doses.