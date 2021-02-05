5 new virus-related deaths reported in Oregon; state death toll passes 2K

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five new virus-related deaths were reported in Oregon on Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,002.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 146,138. The majority of cases were reported in Multnomah County, which reported 136, followed by Marion County, which reported 132.

The 2,000 COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old Yamhill County woman who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 2 at her home, according to OHA.

“At this stage of the pandemic, many of us have seen family, friends or neighbors die from COVID-19. Or we know people who have lost loved ones. Many of us at OHA grieve the loss of our own family or friends. Every loss weighs on us,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a statement. “I want to extend my deepest sympathies to every family who’s mourned a parent, sibling or child who died from a COVID-19 infection.”

Meanwhile, OHA reported more than 22,000 new doses have been added to the state immunization registry, bringing the total number of doses to more than 509,000. Nearly 734,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, health officials reported.