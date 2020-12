5 Oregon counties moved from ‘Extreme’ to ‘High’ risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five Oregon counties were moved from Extreme Risk to High Risk in an update from Governor Brown on Tuesday.

Oregon’s COVID-19 framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.

The new measures take effect Jan. 1. 24 counties remain in the Extreme Risk level, 5 at High Risk, zero at Moderate Risk, and 7 at Lower Risk.

Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow counties were moved to High Risk from Extreme. Some counties in High Risk may be allowed to reopen indoor dining with limited capacity.

County risk levels are assessed every two weeks. The next assessment is Jan. 15.