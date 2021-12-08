5 Oregon counties with 70% vax rate have lowest case count

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weekly COVID report from the Oregon Health Authority showed daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths all dropped in the week ending December 5. And the lowest overall incidence of COVID is in the 5 counties where vaccination rates are above 70%.

The 7-day running average of vaccination doses administered each day rose to 22,436 in the Wednesday report.

Today, OHA reported that 27,101 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 7. Of that total, 1,740 were initial doses, 1,972 were second doses and 8,110 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 15,224 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 7.

The seven-day running average is now 22,436 doses per day. The OHA vaccination rate dashboard shows daily vaccinations are now the highest they’ve been since early June.

On Wednesday, another 19 people were added to the overall death toll, plus another 861 new confirmed/presumptive cases throughout the state.

The death toll stands at 5318 and the cumulative case count is 398,262.

Cases were reported in 32 Oregon counties:

Baker (3), Benton (15), Clackamas (62), Clatsop (10), Columbia (11), Coos (24), Crook (13), Deschutes (75), Douglas (57), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (6), Josephine (25), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (68), Lincoln (8), Linn (42), Malheur (6), Marion (76), Morrow (5), Multnomah (114), Polk (23), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (14), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (84), Wheeler (4), and Yamhill (21).

Those who died ranged in age from 47 to 96 and died between October and early December.

Hospital beds continue to be near capacity. Only 6% of adult non-ICU beds are available, while 9% of adult ICU beds are open.