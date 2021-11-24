50 new COVID deaths as travelers hit the road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the state of Oregon reported 50 new deaths Wednesday, adding to the state’s increasing death toll, the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report shows declining daily cases and hospitalizations throughout the state.

OHA reported 50 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 5,116 deaths.

There are 862 new confirmed/presumptive COVID cases, increasing the state’s overall total to 387,485 cases.

The cases by county are:

Baker (10), Benton (12), Clackamas (71), Clatsop (11), Columbia (14), Coos (13), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (88), Douglas (37), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (12), Klamath (21), Lane (67), Lincoln (15), Linn (51), Malheur (7), Marion (68), Morrow (2), Multnomah (93), Polk (23), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (3), Washington (94), and Yamhill (29).

Hospitalizations

There are 391 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID, and 97 in ICU, officials said. These totals bring 7% of adult ICU beds available and 8% non-ICU beds available.

11,823 COVID vaccinations were administered Wednesday, bringing the state’s running seven-day average of administered vaccine doses per day to 18,737.

Holiday traveling concerns

The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally the busiest time for those drivers heading to see family. There are many people flying, as well, with travelers at PDX making long-delayed trips before there were COVID shots.

Many, like Will McCambley, said they were “hoping to stay safe” once they get to their destinations.

There are rapid COVID test kits available at pharmacies for some peace of mind. They’re good if unvaccinated people are joining you or if someone in your group is at high risk of serious complications if they get COVID.

Travelers who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they are vaccinated and feel more comfortable seeing family this year.

Plenty of drivers are hitting the roads, too, so gas up early and bring food and water, just in case.