$500 emergency relief funds all allocated to 70K Oregonians

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The need was great. The money went fast.

A unique public-private partnership to give about 70,000 Oregonians access to a one-time emergency relief payment of $500 has allocated all the money in the fund within 2 days of its announcement.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney said Friday morning the banks and credit unions participating “will have a final funding allotment cap for the day and will not be accepting new walk-in applications once they reach the allotment cap.”

However, any previously scheduled appointments will continue through the end of August, but no new appointments will be made.

The Legislative Emergency Board earmarked $35 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund monies to make this one-time payment to state residents having a hard financial time during the pandemic. It was announce at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

By the end of Thursday, nearly 40,000 eligible Oregon residents had received money. Officials said that on the first day of the program, 62% of the payments went to people outside the Portland metro area.

Kotek said the speed with which the money was given showed “just how dire the need is all across the state.” She noted the federal government has the ability to make stimulus payments directly and the fact they’re not is ” incredibly frustrating and disappointing.”

Courtney said they knew the $500 wasn’t enough money to help. “But we had to take action to get money directly to people as quickly as possible and this is a tremendous example of Oregonians pitching in to help our most vulnerable.”

The state says all of the funding for the $500 emergency relief checks has been distributed and that the program will be winding down this morning. Yesterday, they thought the funding would be available until next week. — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) August 21, 2020

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.