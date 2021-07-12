506 COVID cases reported over the weekend in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 506 new COVID cases were reported over the weekend in Oregon.

254 cases were reported Friday, 172 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.

Five new deaths were reported, raising the state’s death toll to 2,797. Four of the five deaths occurred in 2020 are now being counted in reporting.

109 Oregonians are currently hospitalized due to the virus, with 29 of them in ICU beds.

Oregon is averaging administering 4,917 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, the state has administered 2,579,892 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,757,522 first and second doses of Moderna and 173,684 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases being reported today are in the following counties: Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (21), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Klamath (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Linn (32), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28), Yamhill (16).

Oregon’s 2,793rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive in Oct. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,794th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,795th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28, 2020 and died on April 10, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,796th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on April 2, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 8, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,797th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on March 21, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 3, 2020 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.