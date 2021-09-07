54 COVID deaths reported over Labor Day weekend

FILE – In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19 patient in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The delta variant continues to surge across Oregon, with 5,821 new cases reported over Labor Day weekend.

54 more deaths were recorded between September 3-6, bringing the state death toll to 3,326. 1,140 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 300 of them in ICU beds.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 641 total (9% availability) and 409 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,317 (9% availability).

‘Do your part to protect this school year’

The state is averaging administering 8,705 doses of a COVID vaccine per day.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (33), Benton (56), Clackamas (453), Clatsop (27), Columbia (98), Coos (38), Crook (15), Curry (19), Deschutes (404), Douglas (421), Harney (12), Hood River (25), Jackson (439), Jefferson (28), Josephine (262), Klamath (65), Lake (2), Lane (647), Lincoln (77), Linn (302), Malheur (21), Marion (602), Morrow (24), Multnomah (772), Polk (71), Sherman (5), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (91), Union (57), Wallowa (19), Wasco (26), Washington (550), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (90).