54 more Oregon deaths tied to November-December COVID surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 54 people died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said, tied for the most deaths recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

These 54 deaths brings the state’s death toll to 1667. Officials said there are 2 main reasons for the high total: the rising case count during the November-December surge and the lag time in processing death certificates and confirming with the CDC.

Another 1203 confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were recorded in 32 Oregon counties. Of those cases, a total of 518 were recorded in the tri-county area. The total case count now stands at 127,780.

The full list of counties in the report: Baker (8), Benton (16), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (11), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (19), Curry (8), Deschutes (56), Douglas (21), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (61), Jefferson (19), Josephine (39), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (89), Lincoln (6), Linn (24), Malheur (32), Marion (97), Morrow (4), Multnomah (265), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (5), Wasco, (10), Washington (155) and Yamhill (21).

Hospitalizations remain relatively the same, with 403 patients in the hospital. That is 6 fewer than Monday, officials said. But the 93 patients in ICU is an increase of 9 patients since Monday.

This report comes on the same day that Governor Brown announced Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties are moving from High Risk to Extreme Risk, bringing to 26 counties statewide that are in the Extreme Risk level. Two are at High Risk, 2 at Moderate Risk, and 6 at Lower Risk.

In another development, Oregon law says that workplaces can require employees to get the COVID vaccine.

The Bureau of Labor and Industries released new information this week about the news, saying that workplaces may also make exceptions.

Employers are not required to mandate the vaccine, however. And until the vaccine is widely available to the public, many of these guidances do not yet apply.