54 COVID deaths set new daily record in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported another 54 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday — the highest single day count since the pandemic began.

These new deaths raise Oregon’s total death toll to 1,214, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Authorities also reported another 1,129 confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total case tally to 96,092.

“Today’s record-high death toll tragically reminds us that the pandemic is far from over despite the arrival of vaccines in Oregon,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “These Oregonians and the ones who passed before them were loved ones who will be dearly missed by their families, for whom we express our sincerest condolences.”

OHA said the 54 deaths include people between the ages of 39 and 97. The organization adjusted the state’s death toll after finding Oregon’s 707th and 727th COVID-19 deaths were the same person.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (20), Clackamas (128), Clatsop (8), Columbia (15), Coos (9), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (31), Douglas (10), Grant (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (86), Jefferson (15), Josephine (15), Klamath (22), Lake (3), Lane (111), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (18), Marion (140), Multnomah (215), Polk (22), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (44), Union (5), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (89), Yamhill (31).