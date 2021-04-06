544 new COVID cases, 33 deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thirty-three more Oregonians with COVID-19 have died, officials said Tuesday.

Oregon’s death toll has now reached 2,427, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Tuesday’s reported deaths were the highest since Feb. 24 and March 2, when 32 deaths were reported on each of those days. Details about those who died were not immediately available.

Also on Tuesday, the OHA reported 544 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s overall total to 167,658. Tuesday’s new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (11), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (7), Grant (9), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (33), Jefferson (2), Josephine (12), Klamath (21), Lane (41), Lincoln (3), Linn (17), Malheur (4), Marion (36), Multnomah (68), Polk (10), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (97) and Yamhill (2).

There were 163 people being treated for COVID-19 at hospitals across Oregon on Tuesday and 42 people in ICU beds.

Another 32,955 doses of COVID vaccines were added to the state’s immunization registry, officials said.

To date, Oregon has administered 1,040,314 doses of Pfizer, 938,182 doses of Moderna and 51,618 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 784,476 Oregonians were fully vaccinated and 1,290,755 people have had at least one dose.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday several counties will be moving back to higher risk levels. Multnomah, Clackamas, Deschutes, Klamath, Linn and Tillamook will all move back to tighter COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.

“We are at a critical moment in this pandemic as we face more contagious variants of COVID-19 taking hold in our communities,” Gov. Brown said in a release Tuesday. “Now more than ever it’s imperative that we all continue wearing masks, maintain physical distance, stay home when sick, and get the vaccine when it’s available to you.”