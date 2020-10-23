550 new cases in Oregon set daily case count record

A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village in Pembroke Park, Florida in July. The tests where being donated by the emergency management firm CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab as the state of Florida battles against a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Virus has also claimed 3 more lives in Oregon, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Friday — the state’s highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic.

The virus also claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 649, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Officials said the new deaths were all in Multnomah County and include two women, ages 82 and 79, and a 68-year-old man.

The 550 new confirmed and presumptive cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (48), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (33), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (52), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (13), Marion (57), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (91), and Yamhill (23).

Oregon’s total case count has now risen to 41,348, according to OHA. Officials said the spike in cases is likely due to ongoing widespread transmissions within communities caused by small clusters and outbreaks across Oregon.