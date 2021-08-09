575 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 575 Oregonians are hospitalized due to COVID as of Monday, with 148 of them in ICU beds.

3,229 new cases of COVID were reported between Friday and Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported. The state total is now 230,103.

The delta variant “now accounts for nearly 100% of Oregon’s new cases,” according to OHA.

14 more deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,903.

Oregon is averaging administering 5,255 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, the state has administered 2,694,483 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,798,025 first and second doses of Moderna and 185,762 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

OHA also reported on Monday an outbreak resulting in at least 61 positive cases linked to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. The outbreak is linked to the delta variant and residents in Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties have tested positive.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (55), Clackamas (254), Clatsop (55), Columbia (18), Coos (46), Crook (13), Curry (7), Deschutes (240), Douglas (278), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (15), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (239), Klamath (25), Lane (624), Lincoln (17), Linn (152), Malheur (7), Marion (113), Morrow (26), Multnomah (538), Polk (25), Sherman (2), Tillamook (79), Umatilla (85), Union (47), Wallowa (7), Wasco (32), Washington (106) and Yamhill (44).

Note: Oregon reported 1,032 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 6; 964 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 7; and 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 8.

Oregon’s 2,890th COVID-19 associated death is a 79-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 6 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,891st COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,892nd COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 6 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,893rd COVID-19 associated death is a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 7 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,894th COVID-19 associated death is an 83-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 5 and died on Aug. 6 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,895th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,896th COVID-19 associated death is a 77-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 7 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,897th COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 22 and died on Aug. 6 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,898th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old man from Gilliam County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 7 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,899th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 3 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,900th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 21 and died on Aug. 4 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,901st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,902nd COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on March 3 and died on March 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,903rd COVID-19 associated death is a 76-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 5 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.