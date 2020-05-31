58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Oregon, no new deaths

A member of medical personnel, wearing a full protective equipment, takes a mouth swab sample from a man to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 in a drive-in station in Luxembourg, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Luxembourg has launch on Wednesday a nationwide coronavirus testing campaign among its population and commuters. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Oregon reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with no new deaths.

The Oregon Health Authority said the confirmed and presumptive cases bring the state’s total of positive cases to 4,243. The death toll remains unchanged at 153.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Lane (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (23), Wasco (1), Washington (5), Yamhill (1).