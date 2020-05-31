58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Oregon, no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Oregon reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with no new deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority said the confirmed and presumptive cases bring the state’s total of positive cases to 4,243. The death toll remains unchanged at 153.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Clackamas (6), Deschutes (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (1), Jefferson (3), Lane (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (23), Wasco (1), Washington (5), Yamhill (1).
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.