580 new COVID cases in Oregon, indoor full-contact sports resume

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 580 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 176,157.

One more person with COVID-19 has died, the Oregon Health Authority reported. The state’s death toll remains at 2,460 due to a data correction from a previously-reported death.

There were 255 people with COVID-19 being treated at Oregon hospitals on Tuesday, including 58 patients in ICU beds.

The OHA said 26,051 new vaccine doses were added to the state’s immunization registry on Tuesday. Oregon is now averaging 34,935 doses per day and has administered a total of 1,349,485 doses of Pfizer, 1,135,323 doses of Moderna and 88,696 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,044,211 people have been fully vaccinated and 1,615,363 people have had at least one dose.

On Tuesday, the OHA said all indoor full-contact sports can resume in all counties, regardless of their sector risk level. Sports organizations must follow health and safety measures. Additional guidance will be released soon. More information can be found here.

The new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday were in the following counties: Benton (20), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (42), Douglas (8), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (7), Hood River (3), Jackson (47), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (47), Lake (1), Lane (67), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (21), Morrow (2), Multnomah (86), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallow (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (9).

Oregon’s 2,460th death is an 82-year-old man from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 27 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.