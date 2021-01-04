6 more COVID-19 deaths, 731 new cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths and more than 700 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in Oregon on Monday.

Oregon health officials say Monday’s report raises the state’s death toll to 1,506, with the state’s total number of cases standing at 118,456.

Two of the deaths were reported in Washington County, including a 47-year-old man; Lane, Linn, Multnomah and Coos counties each reported one death on Monday.

The majority of new confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Monday came from Washington County, with 141 cases. Multnomah and Marion counties reported the second and third-highest number of new cases, with 95 and 79 cases respectively.

The remainder of Monday’s 731 new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (10), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (45), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Jackson (40), Jefferson (6), Josephine (16), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Morrow (4), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (2), Yamhill (22).