PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As more Oregonians become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state’s attorney general is launching a campaign to help them spot and stop vaccine-related scams.

AG Ellen Rosenblum, announced the campaign on Friday, said the initiative was launched as residents have expressed frustrations at getting appointments and that the “situation, unfortunately, also gives potential fraudsters time to prey on older adults and others who are waiting and anxious to receive the vaccine.”

You can’t pay to get early access to a vaccine

Officials say if someone calls to offer an appointment for a payment, it’s a scam and ask to report it.

You don’t have to pay to sign up for a vaccine

“Anyone who wants money to put you on a list, make an appointment for you, or reserve a spot in line is a scammer,” the attorney general’s office said in a press release.

You don’t have to pay for the vaccine

If someone is telling you the vaccine will cost you, it is a scam. “If you are uninsured, on Medicare, an employer plan, private insurance, or the Oregon Health Plan, you do not have to pay to get the vaccine,” according to the Oregon attorney general’s office.

Avoid sales ads for the vaccine

If you’re seeing a sales ad for the vaccine, ignore it, since all approved vaccines are only available through federal or state partners. It’s not available to buy.

Someone asking for personal information?

Federal or state partners will not call, text or email about the vaccine and ask for someone’s Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number. If they do, it’s a scam.

Did someone ask for your Social Security number?

A Social Security number is not required to be provided when registering for a vaccine appointment.

Have information about a fraud or scam? Are you a victim? Contact the Oregon Department of Justice online at OregonConsumer.gov or call the attorney general’s consumer complaint hotline at 877-877-9392.