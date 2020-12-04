6 weeks of record high cases: Behind the COVID-19 numbers

Neighborhoods in the metro area saw the highest number of new cases

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The last full week of November marked the sixth week in a row of record high coronavirus cases according to the Oregon Health Authority. The agency’s weekly report from November 23-29 shows 9,100 new cases, 398 hospitalizations, and 86 deaths.

The impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on case numbers remains to be seen due to a lag between when people catch the virus and when symptoms appear. The past several months have shown spikes in COVID-19 tallies after every holiday, though.

The map below shows the ZIP codes with the most new cases for the week beginning November 22. Hover over a shaded area to see more details for that ZIP code. The magnifying glass in the upper left corner allows you to search the map.

The 97236 ZIP code of southeast Portland had the highest number of new cases (262), followed by 97233, also in southeast Portland (251). Hillsboro’s 97123 ZIP code, Oregon City, and Gresham rounded out the top five ZIP codes with the most new cases.

The OHA also provides a look at the prevalence of COVID-19 cases as compared to each ZIP code’s population. Rural areas like Warm Springs, Boardman, and parts of Eastern Oregon have seen the highest rates of coronavirus respective to their population size since the pandemic began.

The overall case fatality rate is about 1.2% according to the OHA. While people in their 20s represent the highest number of cases, Oregonians over the age of 70 account for 75% of deaths.