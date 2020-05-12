61 new COVID-19 cases, death toll unchanged in Oregon

Coronavirus

To date, 3,358 cases confirmed

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No new deaths were reported by state health officials Tuesday, leaving Oregon’s coronavirus death toll at 130.

Sixty-one new cases were confirmed with an additional 11 presumptive cases.

Details on the locations of the confirmed cases will be provided later Tuesday.

Oregon has tallied 3,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases since January 21.

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss