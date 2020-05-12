61 new COVID-19 cases, death toll unchanged in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- It's possible there may be a few Washington restaurants open for dining in soon. But there are stringent guidelines in place through the state's "Safe Start" plan that must be met before you can sit down and have a cheeseburger and a beer.

On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued the guidance for restaurants and bars in Phase 2 of the recovery plan. Counties with fewer than 75,000 residents that haven't had a new COVID-19 case for the past 3 weeks can apply to move to Phase 2.