61 new COVID-19 cases, death toll unchanged in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No new deaths were reported by state health officials Tuesday, leaving Oregon’s coronavirus death toll at 130.
Sixty-one new cases were confirmed with an additional 11 presumptive cases.
Details on the locations of the confirmed cases will be provided later Tuesday.
Oregon has tallied 3,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases since January 21.
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.