630 cases in 25 Oregon counties; quarantine guideline updated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 25 Oregon counties reported 630 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19, with one more death of an 80-year-old woman in Douglas County.

The Oregon Health Authority also said hospitalizations from COVID are now above 300, an increase of 15% over the previous week.

There is also a change in quarantine guidelines from the OHA. An unvaccinated person exposed to a person with COVID should quarantine for 14 days, an increase from the 7-10 guidelines previously suggested.

“People who have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 are not required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated,” the OHA said. Fully vaccinated means a person received both shots and has had no symptoms of COVID in the two weeks since the second shot.

In Oregon, an average of 34,754 doses of the COVID vaccine are being administered, officials said.

“As of today, 1,175,540 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,738,540 who have had at least one dose,” officials said.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 2486 people have died from the coronavirus.

In the latest report, the counties with COVID cases are:

Baker (2), Benton (2), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Crook (3), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (55), Jefferson (2), Josephine (8), Lane (40), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Marion (81), Multnomah (164), Polk (10), Tillamook (5), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (66) and Yamhill (8).

Cumulatively, 181,321 cases have been recorded in Oregon.