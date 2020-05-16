64 new coronavirus cases confirmed, death toll unchanged in Oregon

No new deaths reported Saturday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted:

(Zofia Oles via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State health officials have confirmed 64 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new presumptive cases.

The new cases brings the state’s total to 3,612, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

No new deaths were reported Saturday leaving the state’s death toll unchanged at 137.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (4), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (1), Lane (3), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (27), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (2), Wasco (2), Washington (8), Yamhill (2).

OHA noted in its report that due to four positive lab results, four presumptive cases are now considered confirmed cases, but do not impact the confirmed case counts in Saturday’s statewide total.

