PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 665 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number is 30 more patients than Tuesday. 172 are in ICU beds.

Oregon reported 1,991 new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 234,393.

Nine new deaths were reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,920.

The state is averaging administering 5,404 doses of the COVID vaccine per day. In total, Oregon has administered 2,701,233 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,801,156 first and second doses of Moderna and 186,881 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (25), Benton (12), Clackamas (143), Clatsop (40), Columbia (80), Coos (23), Crook (10), Curry (15), Deschutes (46), Douglas (209), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (247), Jefferson (8), Josephine (129), Klamath (8), Lane (144), Lincoln (24), Linn (38), Malheur (16), Marion (116), Morrow (21), Multnomah (157), Polk (48), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (121), Union (16), Wallowa (2), Wasco (18), Washington (199), Wheeler (3), and Yamhill (50).

Oregon’s 2,913rd COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 10 at St Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,914th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 8 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,915th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 1 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,916th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 9 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,917th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,918th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 9 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,919th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 10 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,920th COVID-19 death is a 39-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 8 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.