666 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

In this file photo, Dr. Sabrina Solt prepares an appointment-only coronavirus drive-thru swab test in the parking lot at Impact Church, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The 2-day testing site for both the coronavirus and the antibody test was made possible by a partnership with Arizona Cardinals’ NFL football player Jordan Hicks and Impact Church, hoping to test 500 people. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority is reporting 666 new COVID cases across the state on Monday, bringing the total to 133,851.

Three additional deaths were also reported, raising the state death toll to 1,803. 342 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 94 of them in ICU beds.

8,409 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 216,925 first and second doses. 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (57), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (11), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (2), Josephine (9), Lake (1), Lane (81), Lincoln (5), Linn (8), Malheur (4), Marion (79), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (9), Umatilla (29), Wasco (10), Washington (87), Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 1801st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1802nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1803rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.