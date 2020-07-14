7 deaths, 380 new COVID cases recorded in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority along with 380 confirmed/presumptive cases in 26 counties.

The last time Oregon saw 7 deaths in a single day was April 28, officials said. The deaths of 4 women and 3 men raise the overall total in the state to 244. All had underlying medical conditions and were between the ages of 70 and 95.

Multnomah and Umatilla counties each recorded the most cases, 76, though four other counties had dozens of cases: Clackamas (21), Malheur (35), Marion (46), Washington (53).

Other counties with confirmed cases: Benton (3), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lane (8), Linn (2), Morrow (7), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Union (3), Wasco (3) and Yamhill (6).

Cumulatively, Oregon now has a total of 12,805 cases either confirmed or presumptive.

New rules take effect Wednesday

Two new statewide rules are going into effect in Oregon this week, aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

During a press conference with state health authorities on Monday, Brown announced she’s enhancing the face-covering rule. Beginning Wednesday, you’ll be required to wear a mask outdoors, if you can’t stay six feet away from people outside your immediate household.

Governor Kate Brown says she’s asking people to take personal responsibility for stopping the virus from spiraling out of control. She hopes her latest move will prevent Oregon from shutting back down.

If you’re hosting a party, you’ll have to keep the guest list short — capping it at 10 people.