7 die of COVID-19 at Vancouver longterm care facility

The Highgate Senior Living Facility in Vancouver, as seen on their website, April 29, 2020

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Seven deaths from COVID-19 and 25 positive cases are connected with the Highgate Senior Living Facility in Vancouver, the latest known location of a coronavirus outbreak in Southwest Washington.

Clark County health officials said the first case showed up in a staff member earlier this month.

A staff member tested positive on April 5. Another tested positive on April 8. But it wasn’t until April 13 when everyone at the facility was tested for the coronavirus.

Of the 58 residents, 18 tested positive along with 8 staff members. The outbreak was in the memory care unit, not the assisted living unit — which are in separate areas.

“There is no protocol for universal testing,” said Clark County Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick. “We decided we wanted to test everyone in the facility and we were fortunate to have a partner that had the testing ability to help us out. And we found people who tested positive but were asymptomatic.”

The test kits came from the Vancouver Clinic.

Melnick said Highgate officials notified residents, staff and their families as soon as the first case was identified. State and federal health workers are invovled in the investigation of the outbreak.

No new residents are being admitted at this time.