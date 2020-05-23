7 Goodwill stores open, accept donations in Oregon

The non-profit is in the process of rehiring hundreds of people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, seven more Goodwill stores opened in Oregon, ready to accept donations.

Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette is also in the process of hiring hundreds of employees who were let go when the stores first had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As of today, 250 more Goodwill employees are working,” said Spokesperson Dale Emanuel. “It is awesome to see my coworkers. It’s awesome to see lines, like what we’re seeing of donations. It’s spring cleaning, and they’ve been kind of trapped with their stuff.”

See the full list of reopened stores:

Airport Outlet 5950 NE 122nd Ave. Portland, OR 97230 Hillsboro Outlet 2920 SE Century Blvd. Hillsboro, OR 97123 Newberg 2210 Portland Road, Newberg, OR 97132 Albany 1605 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany, OR 97321 The Dalles 1218 W. 6th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058 Dallas 315 Orchard Drive, Dallas, OR 97338 Tillamook 2600 N. Main Ave. Tillamook, OR 97141