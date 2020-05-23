7 Goodwill stores open, accept donations in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, seven more Goodwill stores opened in Oregon, ready to accept donations.
Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette is also in the process of hiring hundreds of employees who were let go when the stores first had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As of today, 250 more Goodwill employees are working,” said Spokesperson Dale Emanuel. “It is awesome to see my coworkers. It’s awesome to see lines, like what we’re seeing of donations. It’s spring cleaning, and they’ve been kind of trapped with their stuff.”
See the full list of reopened stores:
Airport Outlet 5950 NE 122nd Ave. Portland, OR 97230
Hillsboro Outlet 2920 SE Century Blvd. Hillsboro, OR 97123
Newberg 2210 Portland Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Albany 1605 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany, OR 97321
The Dalles 1218 W. 6th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058
Dallas 315 Orchard Drive, Dallas, OR 97338
Tillamook 2600 N. Main Ave. Tillamook, OR 97141
Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.