7 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,810, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

The OHA reported 322 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 211,631.

There were 137 people with COVID being treated at Oregon hospitals and 38 patients in ICU beds.

On Thursday, 6,125 new COVID vaccine doses were added to Oregon’s state immunization registry. The state is averaging 5,224 doses administered per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,591,443 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,761,856 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,714 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Thursday, 2,438,195 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,242,125 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The OHA said it’s doubling down on efforts to close vaccination equity gaps and said the vaccination rates for Hispanic/Latino/a/x, American Indian/Alaska Native and Black/African American/African Immigrant communities are currently hovering in the mid-40% range. The OHA said it’s recommending and focusing on increasing vaccine access with the goal of vaccinating 80% of adults of color by the end of the summer. Furthermore, the OHA hopes to reach the 80% threshold for all Oregon adults in the coming months.

“This is about doing everything we possibly can to meet that goal for our communities of color. There is potential to meet this goal by the end of August in some communities, and OHA and its partners will keep pushing until we can say that we have provided every Oregonian with the information they need about vaccines and an opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Erica Sandoval, the equity director with the OHA COVID-19 Response & Recovery Unit.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (33), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (15), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (19), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Linn (18), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (22), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (39) and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 2,804th death is a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who died on Jan. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,805th death is a 59-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 13 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,806th death is a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,807th death is a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 13 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,808th death is a 56-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 20 and died on June 18 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,809th death is an 83-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on Nov. 30, 2020 and died on Dec. 9, 2020. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,810th death is a 68-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 5 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.