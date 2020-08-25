7 new COVID-related deaths, 247 new cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven new COVID-19-related deaths were announced in Oregon on Tuesday, along with 247 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Tuesday’s numbers bring the statewide death toll to 427 and raise the total number of cases to 25,391.

The the county with the highest number of deaths reported on Tuesday was Umatilla, with three new deaths — a 63-year-old man, a 66-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. They all had reported underlying conditions. Lincoln County reported two deaths, while Marion and Multnomah counties each reported one.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (4), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Lane (3), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (20), Marion (40), Morrow (4), Multnomah (48), Polk (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (24), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (38), and Yamhill (7).

More to come.