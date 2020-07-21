7 new deaths reported, state surpasses 15K COVID cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths related to the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 269.

The agency also reported 299 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19, pushing Oregon’s total to 15,139.

The new cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (3), Malheur (18), Marion (40), Morrow (10), Multnomah (67), Polk (3), Umatilla (59), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (32), and Yamhill (8).

Death toll

Of the latest deaths reported, three were from Clackamas County.

-88-year-old woman with underlying conditions (Clackamas County)

-88-year-old woman with unconfirmed underlying conditions (Malheur County)

-52-year-old man with underlying conditions (Multnomah County)

-59-year-old man with no underlying conditions (Washington County)

-88-year-old man with underlying conditions (Clackamas County)

-87-year-old man with unconfirmed underlying conditions (Clackamas County)

-47-year-old man with underlying conditions (Umatilla County)

Umatilla Outbreak

An outbreak of 23 cases of COVID-19 was been reported at Walmart Distribution Center in Umatilla County, according to OHA.

“The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee,” OHA said in a release. “The investigation started on June 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working together to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.”