704 new COVID cases reported in Oregon

Two more Oregonians with COVID-19 have died

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 704 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the statewide total to 173,626.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported two new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state death toll to 2,457. There were 199 Oregonians being treated for the virus at hospitals, including 52 patients in ICU beds.

Oregon is administering an average of 38,239 doses of COVID vaccines each day. To date, Oregon has administered 1,268,433 doses of Pfizer, 1,089,987 doses of Moderna and 87,666 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 988,584 people have been fully vaccinated and 1,542,429 people have had at least one dose.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Friday were in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (7), Clackamas (79), Clatsop (3), Columbia (6), Coos (6), Crook (15), Curry (3), Deschutes (59), Douglas (7), Grant (25), Hood River (3), Jackson (54), Jefferson (3), Josephine (29), Klamath (43), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (63), Morrow (5), Multnomah (88), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (69) and Yamhill (8).

The two new deaths include: