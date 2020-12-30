713 new COVID cases in Oregon; more patients in ICU

Nurses and medical staff make their way through the seventh floor COVID-19 unit at East Alabama Medical Center Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Opelika, Ala. COVID-19 patients occupy most of the beds in ICU in addition to the non-critical patients on the seventh floor. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccinations is going slower than Oregon officials thought it would, another 713 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were reported Tuesday along with the deaths of another 16 people.

Though the number of new cases dipped slightly from previous days, cases were still recorded in 32 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Once again, Multnomah County had the most cases (105), followed by Clackamas (90) and Washington and Lane counties (60 cases each.)

The complete list of counties and cases: Baker (25), Benton (7), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (6), Coos (26), Crook (1), Deschutes (39), Douglas (6), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (36), Jefferson (4), Josephine (15), Klamath (12), Lake (4), Lane (60), Lincoln (12), Linn (22), Malheur (12), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (105), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (26), Union (6), Wasco (6), Washington (60), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (14).

Since the pandemic began, Oregon has recorded a total of 111,227 cases. The 16 deaths raised the overall total to 1449.

Those who died ranged in age from 51 to 95. Most had underlying conditions and they lived in each region of the state.

Vaccinations and hospitalizations

The Oregon Health Authority also said a total of 25,972 first vaccine doses have been administered at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities. But health leaders in the state had expected more than 100,000 doses to arrive by the end of the year.

No one is certain when the state will receive any more vaccines, period, or how many may come.

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 increased Tuesday to a current tally of 527 patients. There are 119 patients in ICU, 6 more than Monday, officials said.

New data dashboard

OHA released a new online data dashboard “that compiles COVID-19 cases and other data in a single, interactive format. The dashboard will include new cases, seven-day daily averages of cases, patients with COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized, test results reported, and new deaths. The dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday.”